Rotorua Fatal Fire - Name Release
Thursday, 9 September 2021, 3:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow, Bay of
Plenty Police:
Police are continuing to investigate a
fatal fire in Rotorua on 3 September.
A post-mortem
has now been completed and Police can now confirm the
identity of the deceased.
She was Rosanne Louise
Thomas, aged 50.
Enquiries are continuing into the
cause of the fire and Police are investigating on behalf of
the Coroner.
While our enquiries are ongoing, Police
will not be speculating around the circumstances of this
incident.
Police would like to hear from anyone who
had contact with Rosanne in the week leading up to the
incident.
Anyone with information which could assist
Police with enquiries is urged to contact 105 quoting file
number 210903/2359, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 8/9: Level 2, 868 Cases
13 new cases have been identified in Auckland today. 256 cases have recovered in Auckland and 9 in Wellington, and over 4 million and one hundred thousand doses of Vaccine have been administered... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On Taliban hardliners, and a lockdown playlist
Well, so much for early hopes that the new Taliban “caretaker” government would be more inclusive, and moderate. Instead, we’ve got a Cabinet that is (a) all men and (b) all Taliban, with no attempt to reach across the country’s political divides. Also, this 33 member Cabinet has no regional, tribal or ethnic balance. Aside from two Tajiks and one Uzbek, everyone else is Pashtun... More>>