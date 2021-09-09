Rotorua Fatal Fire - Name Release

Attributed to Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow, Bay of Plenty Police:

Police are continuing to investigate a fatal fire in Rotorua on 3 September.

A post-mortem has now been completed and Police can now confirm the identity of the deceased.

She was Rosanne Louise Thomas, aged 50.

Enquiries are continuing into the cause of the fire and Police are investigating on behalf of the Coroner.

While our enquiries are ongoing, Police will not be speculating around the circumstances of this incident.

Police would like to hear from anyone who had contact with Rosanne in the week leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information which could assist Police with enquiries is urged to contact 105 quoting file number 210903/2359, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

