Sky Tower Lights For World Suicide Prevention Day

Sky Tower - World Suicide Prevention Day

As a mark of respect for the families who have lost loved ones to suicide, tomorrow night the Sky Tower will join many others from around the world and be lit as a large candle.

In support of World Suicide Prevention Day, the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) are asking people to light a candle near a window at 8pm to show support for suicide prevention, to remember a lost loved one and for the survivors of suicide.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

