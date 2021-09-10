Filling an essential gap for the city's youth

Urban Dream Brokerage and Mouthfull Collective come together to fill an essential gap for the city's youth - presenting ‘Commonspace’!

For three months+ in 2021, the doors at 113 Taranaki St, will be open for an inclusive, safe, creative, welcoming and much needed, central city youth lounge.

Rangitahi of Wellington have found it increasingly difficult to have safe common spaces in Wellington over the last few years. The housing crisis has amplified this with the need for youth often turning their lounges into bedrooms, depriving them of decent communal space, even in their flats. Alongside this, our city has still been under the long shadow of earthquake resilience, closing many previously frequented sites and adding to the lack of safety at night, particularly along our noted entertainment strip of Courtney Place. This amongst other factors, has caused a crisis of safe space.

Urban Dream Brokerage recognised this need, and along with strong support from Wellington City Council and Creative NZ, have given the opportunity to the wonderful Mouthfull Collective to create their own youth lounge for the city - Commonspace, located at 113 Taranaki St, is the second in a series of commissioned works from Urban Dream Brokerage. The commissions are led by artists who are interested in creating space,that aims to engage and encourage the public to participate, whilst often bringing new life to vacant spaces. The first of these commissions, released earlier in 2021 was Electromagnetic Geographies, an artists workshop and exhibition lead by critical engineer Julian Oliver, which has since been nominated for the NZ Open Source Awards.

Commonspace aspires to be “a beacon of humanity, creativity and community” a place to come to refuel your life force by engaging with new people, stories, experiences, information - or a place to simply be with no expectation of doing. The space operates Wednesdays to Sundays, 10am to 10pm daily and is importantly free for all who enter. A mix of predetermined engaging events, along with a place to just be, Mouthfull creates an enlightening mix of offerings from their vast array of creative partnerships.

From album launches, yoga & meditation, community dinners, film screenings, creative workshops, to their peoples choir - On top of this is the safe space to just be.

“The 'Commonspace' kaupapa is to empower young practitioners to share techniques, knowledge, and activities as well as enliven an inner city community through participating in different forms of being. We've had over 30 events after our first month open, giving well over 400 people a place to be in the midst of Wellington winter” - Jack Gittings - Mouthfull

Commonspace originally opened its doors softly late in July. Quickly finding their feet, a solid groove and an ever growing community. This was unfortunately but rightly paused with the recent reappearance of Covid 19 in the community. Commonspace, like many, responded, transformed its space and took its community and ideals online. Allowing them to continue to carry and support the Commonspace community through their various channels throughout the recent lockdown. They are now excited and ready to open their doors again to welcome people back both in person and online.

This reopening is particularly important as lockdowns can prove to be isolating for many, Commonspace will, as such, be a welcome antidote. Doors will be open again officially from Sept 9th and now through to the extended date of October 31st, with an even stronger offering.. Workshops and events will take place in a variety of formats, either online, indoors with social distancing, or outdoors in a variety of ‘Common Spaces’.

“It’s a reviving feeling to be in the middle of the whirlwind that is an inner city community space; at a time where places of genuine whakawhanaungatanga and beingness are scarce to come by. So many people have come in and out of this temporary living room for the city in the first month, it has hosted numerous wonderful events and provides both a platform and a safe space for young creatives in Te Whanganui-a-Tara to connect, inspire and empower one another. There is mutual gratitude and respect in the process of listening, coordinating and facilitating - between the growing network of participants, the artists and supervisors, and the incredibly supportive people of Urban Dream Brokerage, Letting Space and WCC.” - Ollie Hutton - Mouthfull

“We need more places like this in the city, like a living room where you can just drink tea and hangout”

Rangi, a member of the public who frequents Commonspace.

“There’s a unique and quite indescribable feeling of discovering a space that your heart yearns for.” Courtenay Rose Brown - Commonspace Blog piece