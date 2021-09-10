MSD service centres open to Northland at Alert Level 2



With service centres open again in Alert Level 2, MSD wants people to know they can make the most of it’s contact centre and online support available too.

“Our first priority is the health and safety of Taitokerau and while we welcome anyone we need to see in person, limiting contact is crucial to reducing the risk of spread” says Regional Director, Graham MacPherson.

“We have a fantastic contact centre which can be accessed on 0800 559 009 or through MY MSD<https://www.workandincome.govt.nz/online-services/mymsd/index.html> . Our contact centre is working hard to make sure you don’t need to leave your home to receive support if you don’t need to”.

“We can also help you find a job. And if you need to develop some work-related skills before starting work, we offer free programmes to help you get ready for work.

MacPherson says requests for support like financial assistance are currently being met within 24 hours. He encourages people to utilise these services in the first instance.

“MSD has not stopped working through this lockdown. All our staff have turned their bubbles into their office space to continue providing the necessary care and support our Taitokerau community deserves.

With service centres open in Alert Level 2, MSD is encouraging those needing urgent support to follow health and safety guidelines and do what you can to get that support in the best way:

1. In most cases, we can support you over the phone or online. Please use these options first to limit contact. The contact centre number is 0800 559 009.

2. If you require immediate assistance, use the above number to book an appointment.

3. If coming into the service centre, scanning the QR code at the door is mandatory. If you’re not able to scan, you will be required to use a sign-in sheet.

4. Mask-wearing is mandatory for all staff and visitors (with exceptions for medical reasons).

5. Always maintain a safe 2-metre distance between people. While the size of our service centres may vary across the region, keeping distance between people will protect clients and staff.

MacPherson says that MSD is committed to maintaining the health and safety of our Taitokerau community. The measures put in place support the Government guidelines and will help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“We welcome the Alert Level change that allows Service Centres to open with extra guidelines in place and will continue working hard to support the people and the economic recovery of our region,” says MSD Regional Director Graham MacPherson.

© Scoop Media

