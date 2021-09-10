Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Community relationships key to Council’s biosecurity success

Friday, 10 September 2021, 2:39 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Nearly a year after the 2020 – 2030 Regional Pest Management Plan became operative Bay of Plenty Regional Council is on track to hit all of its targets.

The end of year report that went to its Monitoring and Operations Committee meeting this week stated 89 percent of programmes in the plan have already hit their targets.

The Pest Management Plan aims to control and, in some cases, eradicate plant and animal pests in the Bay of Plenty.

Regional Council Biosecurity Manager Greg Corbett said that part of the success is thanks to collaborative working relationships in the community including with tangata whenua, Government agencies, landowners and volunteer groups.

“Strong relationships with these groups enable us to collaboratively find and control pests within an area and work together to find innovative solutions unique to that area,” said Mr Corbett.

“The Mount Tarawera Wilding Pine Control Project is a shining example of how collaboration and a long and ongoing commitment to protecting a unique ecological and cultural site can achieve great things.”

Ruawāhia 2B Trust, with support from Department of Conservation and the Regional Council, has led the mahi with a dedicated team of Ngāti Rangitihi iwi members controlling wilding pines on the maunga (mountain). Volunteer groups have also played their part by pulling seedling pines after the initial control work. More recently funding for community partnership projects from the Ministry of Primary Industries’ Wilding Conifer Control Programme has enabled the engagement of a second wilding pine control team to work on the whenua.

Other examples of great relationships bringing biosecurity success include an ongoing partnership with Te Arawa Lakes Trust to rid the Rotorua Te Arawa lakes of aquatic pests and engagement with East Coast hapū members to rid the rohe (area) of several invasive plant species.

Relationships like these are key for the success of big projects, but strong relationships with individual landowners are also important, Mr Corbett said.

Recently a contractor discovered a large infestation of the pest plant noogoora bur when harvesting maize.

The contractor stopped harvesting immediately and together he, the landowner and the regional council were able to come to a solution that worked for everyone.

“We did some ringing around and found a company in Auckland that processed the maize into starch, killing the noogoora bur seeds in the process,” said Mr Corbett.

“Working collectively in this case ensured the pest plant was not allowed the opportunity to spread and enabled us to come to a beneficial outcome for us and the landowner.”
 

When it comes to Biosecurity, however the work is never complete. This coming year’s operational plan has some equally ambitious targets to continue to find, control or eradicate the nearly 70 pests contained within the ten-year plan.

For more information on the 2020 – 2030 Regional Pest Management Plan, the 2020/21 End of Year report visit the Bay of Plenty Regional Council website

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bay of Plenty Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 10/9: 250,000 Pfizer Doses from Spain, 879 Cases


11 new cases have been identified in Auckland today. 279 cases have recovered in Auckland and 9 in Wellington, and over 4 million and one hundred thousand doses of Vaccine have been administered. 250,000 doses of the Vaccine have been purchased from Spain... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Taliban hardliners, and a lockdown playlist


Well, so much for early hopes that the new Taliban “caretaker” government would be more inclusive, and moderate. Instead, we’ve got a Cabinet that is (a) all men and (b) all Taliban, with no attempt to reach across the country’s political divides. Also, this 33 member Cabinet has no regional, tribal or ethnic balance. Aside from two Tajiks and one Uzbek, everyone else is Pashtun... More>>



 
 

Government: One-way quarantine-free travel for RSE workers starting in October

The first stage of one-way quarantine-free travel with Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu will commence in October, initially for RSE workers from those countries, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor announced today... More>>

ALSO:



Energy Resources Aotearoa: Decommissioning overkill needs rethink
Proposed new rules for decommissioning oil and gas infrastructure need a rethink to achieve their objectives and avoid unintended consequences, Energy Resources Aotearoa has told a select committee this morning... More>>

Ombudsman: OIA complaints rise in six months
The figures show the Chief Ombudsman received 722 complaints about Official Information Act (OIA) decisions during this period. This was up 8 per cent on the 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020 period during which 667 complaints were received. The Chief Ombudsman also received 183 complaints about Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA) responses in the first half of this year... More>>




Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 