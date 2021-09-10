Council’s reckless borrowing means first home buyers pay
Friday, 10 September 2021, 3:26 pm
Press Release: Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance
The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is slamming
Auckland Council’s proposals to hike
development contributions of around $15,000 to $84,500 per
new residence for Dury, and says the
Council is making it even harder for first home
buyers.
“Normally councils use debt to
spread the cost of infrastructure over time,” says Jo
Holmes a spokesperson for the Ratepayers’ Alliance. “But
Len Brown and Phil Goff have maxed the credit card, and with
the Council unable to borrow more costs are now having to be
paid up front.”
“This means first home buyers need
to pay twice. They’ll be whacked by these higher costs for
developers to build homes, as well as higher rates in
decades to come.”
“Too often development
contributions are misused by Auckland Council. The Council
say they are needed to build new infrastructure, but they
conveniently don’t acknowledge that for every new house
built the council gets a new ratepayer - effectively a risk
free annuity income for the Council. The double charging
serves to make it harder for first home owners, and adds
fuel to the fire of our City’s housing
crisis.”
