Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Extra Week For Representation Review

Friday, 10 September 2021, 3:54 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Council has extended its consultation period by one week to give the community more time to have their say on the representation review initial proposal.

The community now has until Friday 24 September to make their submissions on what General and Māori Wards will look like for the 2022 and 2025 elections.

“We understand the lockdown has interrupted plans for many people.” says Council Chief Executive Nedine Thatcher Swann.

“We looked at every possible option to rearrange our process. I am pleased to advise that we can extend the deadline by one week to ensure we give every opportunity for our people to tell us what they think of our proposal,” says Ms Thatcher Swann.

“We’re also reminding the community that Māori Wards were approved last year. What we want to know through the representation review is how they’re implemented, what they’re called and if the community is happy with the representation proposal.”

Hardcopies have been posted out to every household. However online submissions are preferrable as they require less manual handling, are usually much quicker to fill out and promptly received.

A public Facebook zoom meeting was held on Monday and two more are scheduled for Monday 13 and 20 September. This is an opportunity for the community to ask questions with in-house experts online.

Council encourages people to ask questions through a dedicated email address, which will be responded to within 24 hours – feedback@govt.nz

Anyone who wants to speak in support of their submission, the hearing will be held on Wednesday October 6.

Posted submissions must be in the mail as early as possible to arrive by the cut-off date of Friday 24 September. For more information, or to make a submission online, please visit the Council website www.gdc.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 10/9: 250,000 Pfizer Doses from Spain, 879 Cases


11 new cases have been identified in Auckland today. 279 cases have recovered in Auckland and 9 in Wellington, and over 4 million and one hundred thousand doses of Vaccine have been administered. 250,000 doses of the Vaccine have been purchased from Spain... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Taliban hardliners, and a lockdown playlist


Well, so much for early hopes that the new Taliban “caretaker” government would be more inclusive, and moderate. Instead, we’ve got a Cabinet that is (a) all men and (b) all Taliban, with no attempt to reach across the country’s political divides. Also, this 33 member Cabinet has no regional, tribal or ethnic balance. Aside from two Tajiks and one Uzbek, everyone else is Pashtun... More>>



 
 



Government: Additional Resurgence Support Payments to support business
“The Government’s RSP was initially intended as a one-off payment to help businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. Ministers have agreed to provide additional payments to recognise the effects of an extended period of alert level restrictions,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: One-way quarantine-free travel for RSE workers starting in October

The first stage of one-way quarantine-free travel with Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu will commence in October, initially for RSE workers from those countries, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor announced today... More>>

ALSO:




Energy Resources Aotearoa: Decommissioning overkill needs rethink
Proposed new rules for decommissioning oil and gas infrastructure need a rethink to achieve their objectives and avoid unintended consequences, Energy Resources Aotearoa has told a select committee this morning... More>>





Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 