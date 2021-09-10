Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Reminder And A Thank You From Police Heading Into The Weekend

Friday, 10 September 2021, 4:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster

With Tāmaki Makaurau entering its fourth weekend at Alert Level 4, and the first weekend at Alert Level 2 for others, Police are asking people to keep doing the right thing.

If we all stick to the health restrictions and advice, the sooner we will be stepping down the levels overall.

For those people in Alert Level 4, a huge thank you for your efforts.

We know the restrictions can be challenging, but they are having an impact.

And this weekend, those in Alert Level 2 will be able to see more friends and family, and socialise - safely - for the first time in several weeks.

Remember that record-keeping is mandatory for most businesses and services, as is wearing a face-covering at venues and when you cannot socially distance. Further guidance on Alert Level 2 is available here [1].

Please help all of us stay safe by adhering to these restrictions.

Thank you also to those Police staff heading to Waikato from around the country, to relieve our Tāmaki Makaurau-based staff on the border checkpoints.

This means those local staff can now continue reassurance patrols and calls for service in Alert Level 4 areas.

A message also to those in Alert Level 2 considering heading out onto the water this weekend.

The greater Auckland region is still under Alert Level 4, and as such has restrictions in place for recreational fishing and boating.

While those restrictions are in place, you should not be in the waters around Tāmaki Makaurau or Aotea Great Barrier.

We ask that you please enjoy fishing and boating under Alert Level 2 outside of this area.

Any emergencies in the waters surrounding Auckland and Aotea Great Barrier will mean emergency services working in Alert Level 4 will have to respond.

Auckland border checkpoints

In the period from midnight 6th September to 11.59pm 9th September, 58,122 vehicles were stopped at the checkpoints.

Of those, 554 vehicles have been turned around, which is less than 1 percent of vehicle traffic during this period.

168 vehicles were turned around at the northern checkpoints and 386 vehicles were turned around at the southern checkpoints.

Tāmaki Makaurau compliance

Since Alert Level 4 came into place, in Tāmaki Makaurau 57 people have been charged with a total of 61 offences as at 5pm yesterday (9 September 2021).

Of these, 48 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 10 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, one with Failing to Stop (Covid 19-related), and two for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 136 people were formally warned for a range of offences.

To date, Police have now received a total of 7,158 105-online breach notifications from people in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Around a third are in relation to businesses and 60 percent are in relation to mass gatherings.

Alert Level 2 compliance

Since Alert Level 2 came into place throughout the rest of the country there have been four infringements issued, as at 5pm yesterday (9 September 2021).

Figures for Alert Level 2 are now being reported weekly, so will not be available daily.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 10/9: 250,000 Pfizer Doses from Spain, 879 Cases


11 new cases have been identified in Auckland today. 279 cases have recovered in Auckland and 9 in Wellington, and over 4 million and one hundred thousand doses of Vaccine have been administered. 250,000 doses of the Vaccine have been purchased from Spain... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Taliban hardliners, and a lockdown playlist


Well, so much for early hopes that the new Taliban “caretaker” government would be more inclusive, and moderate. Instead, we’ve got a Cabinet that is (a) all men and (b) all Taliban, with no attempt to reach across the country’s political divides. Also, this 33 member Cabinet has no regional, tribal or ethnic balance. Aside from two Tajiks and one Uzbek, everyone else is Pashtun... More>>



 
 



Government: Additional Resurgence Support Payments to support business
“The Government’s RSP was initially intended as a one-off payment to help businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. Ministers have agreed to provide additional payments to recognise the effects of an extended period of alert level restrictions,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: One-way quarantine-free travel for RSE workers starting in October

The first stage of one-way quarantine-free travel with Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu will commence in October, initially for RSE workers from those countries, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor announced today... More>>

ALSO:




Energy Resources Aotearoa: Decommissioning overkill needs rethink
Proposed new rules for decommissioning oil and gas infrastructure need a rethink to achieve their objectives and avoid unintended consequences, Energy Resources Aotearoa has told a select committee this morning... More>>





Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 