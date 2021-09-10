Extension Risks Complacency

The Motor Trade Association (MTA) is disappointed with the Government decision to extend the expiry of Warrant of Fitness labels until the end of November.

MTA Advocacy and Strategy Manager Greig Epps says the Association is concerned that a lengthy deadline will lead to complacency among vehicle owners and place a huge strain on the understaffed inspection sector at its busiest time of the year.

“We saw with the extension given last year that drivers held off getting their car inspected well past the vehicle’s expiry date,” says Mr Epps.

“We were well into 2021 before the backlog was cleared and inspectors worked tirelessly to get that done.”

MTA preferred no extension be given and for enforcement agencies to exercise discretion.

Mr Epps noted that there is a continuing obligation on vehicle owners to maintain a safe vehicle throughout the year. The WoF inspection does not guarantee your vehicle will be roadworthy for the next year without regular maintenance.

Some drivers were concerned that their insurance would not be valid without the extension, but MTA notes advice from the Insurance Council of New Zealand that insurers would be looking at the actual condition of the vehicle more than the expiry date of the inspection label.

Mr Epps also pointed out that new and used vehicles that arrived during lockdown will be sitting at the ports needing entry certification and these will also be competing for scarce inspection resources.

“Our message to vehicle owners is to get in as soon as possible for an overdue inspection,” says Mr Epps.

“November and December are always the busiest month and will be much worse if people delay getting their vehicle inspected until the end of the extension period.”

