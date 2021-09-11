Single-vehicle crash, Eskdale - Eastern
Emergency services are responding to a truck crash on SH5 at Eskdale.
The non-injury crash occurred about 7.50am.
Diversions are in place and motorists are advised
to avoid the area, if
possible.
Gordon Campbell: On Taliban hardliners, and a lockdown playlist
Well, so much for early hopes that the new Taliban “caretaker” government would be more inclusive, and moderate. Instead, we’ve got a Cabinet that is (a) all men and (b) all Taliban, with no attempt to reach across the country’s political divides. Also, this 33 member Cabinet has no regional, tribal or ethnic balance. Aside from two Tajiks and one Uzbek, everyone else is Pashtun... More>>
Government: Additional Resurgence Support Payments to support business
“The Government’s RSP was initially intended as a one-off payment to help businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. Ministers have agreed to provide additional payments to recognise the effects of an extended period of alert level restrictions,” Grant Robertson said... More>>
Government: One-way quarantine-free travel for RSE workers starting in October
The first stage of one-way quarantine-free travel with Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu will commence in October, initially for RSE workers from those countries, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor announced today... More>>
Energy Resources Aotearoa: Decommissioning overkill needs rethink
Proposed new rules for decommissioning oil and gas infrastructure need a rethink to achieve their objectives and avoid unintended consequences, Energy Resources Aotearoa has told a select committee this morning... More>>
Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>
Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown
The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>
Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010
The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>