Fire And Emergency Urges People To Prepare For Gales
Sunday, 12 September 2021, 1:16 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency NZ is warning people to prepare now
for severe gales forecast to hit most of Canterbury this
afternoon and overnight.
Mike Johns, the Assistant
Area Manager for Canterbury, said the red warning that
MetService has issued makes it clear that the storm will be
stronger than the gales that caused fires and damage
overnight on Thursday and Friday.
"We are contacting
brigade chiefs this morning to give them a heads up and
emphasising that safety is the first priority if they are
called out during these gales."
Fire and Emergency has
issued advice for people in all areas covered by the
MetService warnings.
-Do not light any outdoor fires -
even if it is calm right now, severe gales are
coming
-If you have lit an outdoor fire in the last
week, check it is completely out. Many of last Friday’s
fires reignited from old fire sites
-Soak discarded
ashes from your home fires to make sure they are completely
cold
-Farmers with irrigators and pivot should charge
them and align them for a north west gale
-Bring in
all loose furniture around your property
-Tie down
trampolines
-Fallen trees and branches may cut power.
Treat all fallen lines as live
-Avoid non-essential
travel and watch for fallen
debris.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 10/9: 250,000 Pfizer Doses from Spain, 879 Cases
11 new cases have been identified in Auckland today. 279 cases have recovered in Auckland and 9 in Wellington, and over 4 million and one hundred thousand doses of Vaccine have been administered. 250,000 doses of the Vaccine have been purchased from Spain... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On Taliban hardliners, and a lockdown playlist
Well, so much for early hopes that the new Taliban “caretaker” government would be more inclusive, and moderate. Instead, we’ve got a Cabinet that is (a) all men and (b) all Taliban, with no attempt to reach across the country’s political divides. Also, this 33 member Cabinet has no regional, tribal or ethnic balance. Aside from two Tajiks and one Uzbek, everyone else is Pashtun... More>>