Red Warning For Severe Gales

Sunday, 12 September 2021, 1:21 pm
Press Release: MetService

MetService has issued a Red Warning for severe gale northwesterly winds for the Canterbury High Country and foothills from this afternoon (Sunday) into early Monday morning.

These damaging winds are associated with a cold front as it moves northwards up the South Island today and early tomorrow.

Northwesterly severe gales with gusts of 160 km/hr are expected in exposed places, with the strongest winds expected later this evening into tomorrow morning.

Although strong northwesterly winds are a common occurrence for the central South Island, wind gusts associated with this event are expected to be of a significant and damaging nature.

These winds are likely to result in widespread damage across the Canterbury High Country and foothills, especially to trees and power lines. MetService expert meteorologist Hordur Thordarson elaborates: “Significant impacts are also expected to transport and power networks, with road closures and power outages likely.”

Driving conditions will be very hazardous, and there is a danger to life from falling trees or branches and flying debris. Impacts to property include roofs being lifted and damage to unsecured structures.

The remainder of the eastern South Island is currently under an Orange Warning, including the Canterbury Plains and Christchurch, which could also see damaging gales tonight into tomorrow morning.

Red Warnings are reserved for only the most extreme weather events where significant impact and disruption is expected.

The public is advised to keep up with the latest forecasts on www.metservice.com and to heed the advice of local Civil Defence and Emergency Management groups.

