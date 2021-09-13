Sky Tower celebrates Māori Language Week

From 13-19 September, the Sky Tower will be lit up like a rainbow to celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, Māori Language Week.

The colours are inspired by the Māori Language Week logo, representing the rākau (cuisenaire rods) used in Te Ataarangi, a leading language revitalisation learning programme.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

Kia kaha te reo Māori!

