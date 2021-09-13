Sky Tower celebrates Māori Language Week
Monday, 13 September 2021, 9:14 am
Press Release: SKYCITY
From 13-19 September, the Sky Tower will be lit up like a
rainbow to celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, Māori
Language Week.
The colours are inspired by the Māori
Language Week logo, representing the rākau (cuisenaire
rods) used in Te Ataarangi, a leading language
revitalisation learning programme.
The Sky Tower is
the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure.
Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s
most recognisable landmarks.
SkyCity lights the Sky
Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support
financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other
celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or
solidarity.
Kia kaha te reo
Māori!
