Night closures Weld Pass, SH1, Blenheim over five nights

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency crews will be working on the Weld Pass, on SH1 in Marlborough, for five nights at the end of September. Drivers will be allowed through every two hours overnight.

The maintenance work will run from Monday, 20 September through to Friday night, 24 September, 7 pm to 6 am the next day. Weld Pass is a winding section of SH1.

Drivers will be allowed through every two hours with a ten to 15-minute window for single lane traffic each way.

After the 7 pm closure, the first opening will be at 9pm, then 11pm, 1am, 3am and 5 am. Full opening at 6am.

Waka Kotahi thanks all drivers who may be inconvenienced by this work and encourages everyone to plan for the opening times if they can. Traffic will be queued up at each end between opening times.

Electronic mobile signs will advertise the closures at each end ie near Blenheim at the Roadhouse entry and in Seddon as well as fixed signs in other places.

© Scoop Media

