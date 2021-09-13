Night closures Weld Pass, SH1, Blenheim over five nights
Monday, 13 September 2021, 11:15 am
Press Release: NZTA
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency crews will be working on the
Weld Pass, on SH1 in Marlborough, for five nights at the end
of September. Drivers will be allowed through every two
hours overnight.
The maintenance work will run from
Monday, 20 September through to Friday night, 24 September,
7 pm to 6 am the next day. Weld Pass is a winding section of
SH1.
Drivers will be allowed through every two hours with
a ten to 15-minute window for single lane traffic each
way.
After the 7 pm closure, the first opening will be at
9pm, then 11pm, 1am, 3am and 5 am. Full opening at
6am.
Waka Kotahi thanks all drivers who may be
inconvenienced by this work and encourages everyone to plan
for the opening times if they can. Traffic will be queued up
at each end between opening times.
Electronic mobile signs
will advertise the closures at each end ie near Blenheim at
the Roadhouse entry and in Seddon as well as fixed signs in
other
places.
