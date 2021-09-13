Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Latest data indicates Hastings economy is doing well

Monday, 13 September 2021, 12:30 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council


Latest Infometrics data on the health of the Hastings economy indicates the district has performed well in the year to June 2021, despite the impact of COVID-19, particularly through the second half of 2020.

In its recently released Economic Indicator report, Infometrics said the provisional estimate was that economic activity in Hastings grew seven per cent per annum in the June 2021 year, compared with 6.5 per cent per annum across the wider Hawke’s Bay region and 4.2 per cent per annum growth nationwide.

Consumer spending remained strong with the value of electronic card transactions in Hastings growing 14 per cent per annum in the June 2021 year.

“Both the economic activity and consumer spending results are abnormally strong because the previous year includes the lockdown-affected June 2020 quarter,’ the report said.

“But there’s no disguising the fact that Hastings recovered well from lockdown, with fruit prices, consumer spending and building work leading the way.”

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was heartening to confirm the district had recovered well from the previous lockdown, however the further lockdown over the last month meant it was a stressful time for many.

“There’s no doubt that the most recent lockdown has been challenging for everyone, not least our businesses, but this report shows there’s reason to be optimistic about our ability to bounce back over coming months.
“Overall, it seems many of our businesses have been able to use the experience of last year’s lockdown to prepare for the current situation, and those able to trade under Levels 3 and 2 have been very responsive and quick to provide services.
“I do encourage our residents to continue to support our local businesses by buying local if at all possible.”

MORE…


As previously signalled by Hawke’s Bay Tourism, consumer spending was boosted by domestic tourism spending which hit $183m in the June 2021 year, compared with $139m the previous year and $145m the year before that.

Housing activity was also robust with residential consents growing 23 per cent per annum in the June 2021 year.
Non-residential consents also remained at very high levels, growing 28 per cent per annum in the June 2021 year.

“The June 2021 quarter saw strong consent numbers for ‘office, administration, and public transport buildings’, ‘hostels, boarding houses, and prisons’ and ‘factories and industrial buildings’,” the report said.

The Hastings employment market was also doing well with construction, healthcare, food processing and the wholesale trade all gaining jobs in the past year.

The unemployment rate had dropped from a recent peak of five per cent in the December 2020 year to 4.6 per cent in the June 2021 year.

Mrs Hazlehurst said one of the biggest concerns at the moment was the severe shortage of skilled workers.
“We are working with our regional partners to come up with new initiatives to attract people into long term career pathways.”

There was a note of caution in the report that while international fruit prices remained strong, disruptions to international supply chains were creating concerns about growers’ access to refrigerated shipping containers. There were also concerns about the potential impact of some ships bypassing New Zealand ports to stay on schedule.


© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 12/9: 922 Cases


11 new cases have been identified in Auckland today. 342 cases have recovered in Auckland and 10 in Wellington, and over 4 million and two hundred thousand doses of Vaccine have been administered... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Taliban hardliners, and a lockdown playlist


Well, so much for early hopes that the new Taliban “caretaker” government would be more inclusive, and moderate. Instead, we’ve got a Cabinet that is (a) all men and (b) all Taliban, with no attempt to reach across the country’s political divides. Also, this 33 member Cabinet has no regional, tribal or ethnic balance. Aside from two Tajiks and one Uzbek, everyone else is Pashtun... More>>



 
 



Housing: OneRoof Reveals New Zealand's Average Property Value Reaches $1 Million
New Zealand house prices have reached a new milestone, with the national average property value hitting $1 million for the first time. New figures from OneRoof and its data partner Valocity show the typical cost of a property across New Zealand increased 4.9% in the last three months and increased 27% since September 2020... More>>



Government: Additional Resurgence Support Payments to support business
“The Government’s RSP was initially intended as a one-off payment to help businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. Ministers have agreed to provide additional payments to recognise the effects of an extended period of alert level restrictions,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: One-way quarantine-free travel for RSE workers starting in October

The first stage of one-way quarantine-free travel with Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu will commence in October, initially for RSE workers from those countries, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 