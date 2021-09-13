Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Recent missions by your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Monday, 13 September 2021, 2:19 pm
Press Release: Philips Search and Rescue Trust

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter continues to save lives, completing multiple missions over the past week, including to locations in the likes of Tairua, Paeroa and Taumarunui.

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter attended a single-car accident just on the outskirts of Ngaruawahia around midnight 4 September. A male and female were trapped initially until fire service freed them. They were both treated and taken to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition. Both patients were treated and assessed by the onboard Intensive Care Paramedic (ICP) however were taken to hospital by road with the assistance of the ICP.

On Thursday, September 9, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter assisted a male patient in his seventies suffering a life-threatening medical condition in Paeroa. The patient was stabilised at the scene before being flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. Later that morning, the onboard crew was tasked to Taranaki Base Hospital for a male patient in his twenties suffering injuries following a motor vehicle accident. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Wednesday, September 8 saw the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Taumarunui Hospital for a male patient in his seventies suffering a medical event. The onboard crew flew him to Waikato Hospital for treatment. The following day, the crew was tasked to Tairua for a male patient in his seventies suffering a medical event. The patient was also flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday, September 10, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport a young patient suffering a medical condition from Waikato Hospital. The onboard crew transported the patient to Starship Hospital.

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving a truck and a car at the intersection of SH5 and SH28 on the morning of Monday, September 13. A female patient had sustained spinal injuries and was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Missions like these would not be possible if it weren’t for generous donations from the public. Keep your rescue helicopter operational all year round by donating today at rescue.org.nz.

