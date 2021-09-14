Fatal crash, Christchurch - Canterbury

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash in Christchurch last

night.

Emergency services were alerted to a two-vehicle crash on Sumner Road shortly

before 11pm.

Sadly, one person was located deceased at the scene.

Two other people are reported to have suffered moderate to serious injuries

in the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and enquiries into the cause of the

crash are continuing.

