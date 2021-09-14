Fatal crash, Christchurch - Canterbury
Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 6:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash in
Christchurch last
night.
Emergency services were
alerted to a two-vehicle crash on Sumner Road
shortly
before 11pm.
Sadly, one person was located
deceased at the scene.
Two other people are reported to
have suffered moderate to serious injuries
in the
crash.
The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and
enquiries into the cause of the
crash are
continuing.
