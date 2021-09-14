Half hour delays start next week, Upper Buller Gorge

People who travel during daytime hours along the Upper Buller Gorge, SH6, will need to build in an extra 30 minutes from next week, 20 September. This work was scheduled to be done earlier but the recent Lockdown Level Four pushed it out.

“As a result of the wet weather, there were slips and some rock scaling/ removal is needed above the highway between Inangahua and O’Sullivans Bridge,” says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Sunday off

The 30-minute closures will apply from 8 am to 5 pm Monday, 20 September to Tuesday, 28 September, but not Sunday 26 September. O’Sullivans Bridge is where SH65, the Shenandoah Highway, meets SH6.

The closure is weather dependent and may be rescheduled if further wet weather occurs during this time.

Check: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/12 for up to date West Coast highway information.

Thanks to all road users for their patience while this rock removal is underway.

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/areawarnings/355661

