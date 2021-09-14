Half hour delays start next week, Upper Buller Gorge
Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 10:08 am
Press Release: NZTA
Half hour delays start next week, Upper Buller Gorge,
SH6 rockfall work
People who travel during daytime
hours along the Upper Buller Gorge, SH6, will need to build
in an extra 30 minutes from next week, 20 September. This
work was scheduled to be done earlier but the recent
Lockdown Level Four pushed it out.
“As a result of
the wet weather, there were slips and some rock scaling/
removal is needed above the highway between Inangahua and
O’Sullivans Bridge,” says Moira Whinham, Maintenance
Contract Manager, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport
Agency.
Sunday off
The 30-minute closures will
apply from 8 am to 5 pm Monday, 20 September to Tuesday, 28
September, but not Sunday 26 September. O’Sullivans Bridge
is where SH65, the Shenandoah Highway, meets SH6.
The
closure is weather dependent and may be rescheduled if
further wet weather occurs during this
time.
Thanks to all road users for their
patience while this rock removal is underway.
https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/areawarnings/355661
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Find more from NZTA
on InfoPages.
Covid-19, 13/9: Ardern says Auckland to stay in lockdown for another week
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Auckland will stay in Covid-19 alert level 4 for another week, until 11.59pm next Tuesday. Cabinet has made an in principle decision that Tāmaki Makaurau will then move to alert level 3. The rest of New Zealand will remain in alert level 2 until Tuesday next week... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On Taliban hardliners, and a lockdown playlist
Well, so much for early hopes that the new Taliban “caretaker” government would be more inclusive, and moderate. Instead, we’ve got a Cabinet that is (a) all men and (b) all Taliban, with no attempt to reach across the country’s political divides. Also, this 33 member Cabinet has no regional, tribal or ethnic balance. Aside from two Tajiks and one Uzbek, everyone else is Pashtun... More>>