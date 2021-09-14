Overnight road closures: Kawarau Gorge, Kingston Road, Haast

Maintenance works on and near State Highway 6, will close the Kawarau Gorge, Kingston Road and Haast Road overnight, starting this weekend, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

“We need to complete our post-winter clean-up and inspection of our network,” says Mark Stewart, Waka Kotahi Maintenance Contract Manager, Central Otago.

“Unfortunately, due to the nature of the works we are unable to do this while there is traffic on the road, for the safety of our staff and road users.



“Our only option is to close roads completely and we are choosing to do so at night to minimise disruption. For Kingston and Kawarau Gorge, the route will open at 30-minute intervals and a pilot vehicle will escort traffic through. For the Haast Road, the intervals could be up to an hour given the longer length of highway end to end.” (See maps below)

The Kawarau Gorge, SH6, from the Goldmining Centre to east of Victoria Flats Road, will be closed with escorted journeys on the half hour from 9pm to 5.30 am, Sunday and Monday nights, September 19 and 20.

The Kingston Road, from south of Lakeside Estate to Staircase Creek and from Staircase Creek to Kingston, will be closed from 9pm to 5.30 am, with escorted journeys on the half hour, Tuesday and Wednesday nights, September 21 and 22.

The Haast Road, SH6, south of Makarora to Hawea, will be closed from 9pm to 5.30am, Thursday and Friday nights, September 23 and 24. Delays could be up to an hour using the escort system.

Over-dimension operators need to refer to their notification requirements on their permits.

The works will be carried out by Aspiring Highways, on behalf of Waka Kotahi.

“Our crews on site will be cleaning culverts, checking and cleaning water tables, sealing channels, pot holing, collecting rubbish, weed spraying and upgrading line markings,” says Mr Stewart.

An alternative route from Cromwell to Queenstown is via the Crown Range Road. Drivers are reminded weight restrictions apply on this Queenstown Lakes District Council Road.

To check travel updates for Otago: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/13

