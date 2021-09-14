Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Overnight road closures: Kawarau Gorge, Kingston Road, Haast

Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 10:50 am
Press Release: NZTA

Maintenance works on and near State Highway 6, will close the Kawarau Gorge, Kingston Road and Haast Road overnight, starting this weekend, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

“We need to complete our post-winter clean-up and inspection of our network,” says Mark Stewart, Waka Kotahi Maintenance Contract Manager, Central Otago.

“Unfortunately, due to the nature of the works we are unable to do this while there is traffic on the road, for the safety of our staff and road users.


“Our only option is to close roads completely and we are choosing to do so at night to minimise disruption. For Kingston and Kawarau Gorge, the route will open at 30-minute intervals and a pilot vehicle will escort traffic through. For the Haast Road, the intervals could be up to an hour given the longer length of highway end to end.” (See maps below)

  • The Kawarau Gorge, SH6, from the Goldmining Centre to east of Victoria Flats Road, will be closed with escorted journeys on the half hour from 9pm to 5.30 am, Sunday and Monday nights, September 19 and 20.
  • The Kingston Road, from south of Lakeside Estate to Staircase Creek and from Staircase Creek to Kingston, will be closed from 9pm to 5.30 am, with escorted journeys on the half hour, Tuesday and Wednesday nights, September 21 and 22.
  • The Haast Road, SH6, south of Makarora to Hawea, will be closed from 9pm to 5.30am, Thursday and Friday nights, September 23 and 24. Delays could be up to an hour using the escort system.

Over-dimension operators need to refer to their notification requirements on their permits.

The works will be carried out by Aspiring Highways, on behalf of Waka Kotahi.

“Our crews on site will be cleaning culverts, checking and cleaning water tables, sealing channels, pot holing, collecting rubbish, weed spraying and upgrading line markings,” says Mr Stewart.

An alternative route from Cromwell to Queenstown is via the Crown Range Road. Drivers are reminded weight restrictions apply on this Queenstown Lakes District Council Road.

To check travel updates for Otago: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/13

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 13/9: Ardern says Auckland to stay in lockdown for another week


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Auckland will stay in Covid-19 alert level 4 for another week, until 11.59pm next Tuesday. Cabinet has made an in principle decision that Tāmaki Makaurau will then move to alert level 3. The rest of New Zealand will remain in alert level 2 until Tuesday next week... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On the Covid exit plan, and 9/11 media memories


Is it OK to feel nostalgic for the period only a couple of months ago, when the government seemed to have a plan for exiting from the elimination strategy? Ah, the good old days. That plan included inviting firms to nominate a few hundred of their best and brightest to go overseas on essential business. On their return, we’d then see how the public health system coped. If all went reasonably well, there would be a gradual re-opening through the first quarter of 2022... More>>



 
 



Housing: OneRoof Reveals New Zealand's Average Property Value Reaches $1 Million
New Zealand house prices have reached a new milestone, with the national average property value hitting $1 million for the first time. New figures from OneRoof and its data partner Valocity show the typical cost of a property across New Zealand increased 4.9% in the last three months and increased 27% since September 2020... More>>



Government: Additional Resurgence Support Payments to support business
“The Government’s RSP was initially intended as a one-off payment to help businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. Ministers have agreed to provide additional payments to recognise the effects of an extended period of alert level restrictions,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: One-way quarantine-free travel for RSE workers starting in October

The first stage of one-way quarantine-free travel with Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu will commence in October, initially for RSE workers from those countries, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 