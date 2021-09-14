Blenheim Police recover stolen tools
Two recent search warrants looking for stolen tools taken in Blenheim
burglaries saw Police recover more than $20,000 worth of property.
The search warrants,
conducted at residential properties in Lucas
and
Gardiner Streets, Riversdale, were carried out on Thursday 9 September.
“Our staff recovered a
significant number of stolen power tools and a
variety of other tools and items including a masonry drill, jig saws, a
reciprocating saw, an electric planer, a finishing sander, battery drills,
tool boxes and contents, socket sets, a petrol generator, an outboard motor,
chain saws (electric and petrol), line trimmers, motor mowers, hedge
trimmers, an air compressor, tool bags, a signed rugby jersey, several
fishing rods and reels,” says Senior Constable Russ Smith.
Many of
the legitimate owners of the property have been identified
because
they had reported the burglaries to police.
“There is still a quantity of property we
are working to identify owners
for, and we’d like to hear from anyone who has had property of this type
stolen in recent months.
No arrests have
been made at this time however Police are following
positive
leads.
“This has been a timely
reminder to ensure you put identifying markers on
your property.
“One step we encourage you to take is to
engrave your driver’s licence
number on the item. This is a number unique to you, and something Police can
easily trace.”
If you have had tools or
other property stolen in recent months, please
either visit the Blenheim Police station or contact the Blenheim police via
105 and quote file number 210828/5990.