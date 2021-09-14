Blenheim Police recover stolen tools



Two recent search warrants looking for stolen tools taken in Blenheim

burglaries saw Police recover more than $20,000 worth of property.

The search warrants, conducted at residential properties in Lucas and

Gardiner Streets, Riversdale, were carried out on Thursday 9 September.

“Our staff recovered a significant number of stolen power tools and a

variety of other tools and items including a masonry drill, jig saws, a

reciprocating saw, an electric planer, a finishing sander, battery drills,

tool boxes and contents, socket sets, a petrol generator, an outboard motor,

chain saws (electric and petrol), line trimmers, motor mowers, hedge

trimmers, an air compressor, tool bags, a signed rugby jersey, several

fishing rods and reels,” says Senior Constable Russ Smith.

Many of the legitimate owners of the property have been identified because

they had reported the burglaries to police.

“There is still a quantity of property we are working to identify owners

for, and we’d like to hear from anyone who has had property of this type

stolen in recent months.

No arrests have been made at this time however Police are following positive

leads.

“This has been a timely reminder to ensure you put identifying markers on

your property.

“One step we encourage you to take is to engrave your driver’s licence

number on the item. This is a number unique to you, and something Police can

easily trace.”

If you have had tools or other property stolen in recent months, please

either visit the Blenheim Police station or contact the Blenheim police via

105 and quote file number 210828/5990.

