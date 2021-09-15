Watercare water supply update: 15 o Mahuru





Housing: OneRoof Reveals New Zealand's Average Property Value Reaches $1 Million

New Zealand house prices have reached a new milestone, with the national average property value hitting $1 million for the first time. New figures from OneRoof and its data partner Valocity show the typical cost of a property across New Zealand increased 4.9% in the last three months and increased 27% since September 2020... More>>





Government: Additional Resurgence Support Payments to support business

“The Government’s RSP was initially intended as a one-off payment to help businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. Ministers have agreed to provide additional payments to recognise the effects of an extended period of alert level restrictions,” Grant Robertson said... More>>



Government: One-way quarantine-free travel for RSE workers starting in October

The first stage of one-way quarantine-free travel with Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu will commence in October, initially for RSE workers from those countries, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor announced today... More>>

ALSO: