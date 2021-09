Watercare water supply update: 15 o Mahuru

Covid-19, 14/9: 970 Overall Cases, Call For More Testing

15 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Auckland today. 382 have recovered from their cases in Auckland and 12 of 17 in Wellington... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On the Covid exit plan, and 9/11 media memories

Is it OK to feel nostalgic for the period only a couple of months ago, when the government seemed to have a plan for exiting from the elimination strategy? Ah, the good old days. That plan included inviting firms to nominate a few hundred of their best and brightest to go overseas on essential business. On their return, we’d then see how the public health system coped. If all went reasonably well, there would be a gradual re-opening through the first quarter of 2022... More>>