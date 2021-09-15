Appeal for information – Serious Crash – York Road
Wednesday, 15 September 2021, 11:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing to the public for information after a
blue vehicle crashed on York Road at 9am today and the two
occupants seriously injured.
A vehicle stopped at the
scene of the crash but left before Police were able to speak
with the
driver.
