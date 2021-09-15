Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Otago marks one year with the Bee Card

Wednesday, 15 September 2021, 1:05 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

The Bee Card, the smart, tag-on tag-off card used for public transport across nine New Zealand regions, launched in Queenstown one year ago today. The Queenstown launch followed Dunedin by two weeks.

Otago Regional Council Manager Transport Garry Maloney said the Council was very pleased with uptake of the new cards.

“Bee Cards have flown off the shelves and counters in both Dunedin and Queenstown – and at a much higher rate than the previous Go Cards, which is a great sign. As of this week, more than 120,000 cards are in circulation and nearly 52,000 of these are registered.”

Registering a Bee Card enables many of the card’s additional benefits, such as online top-ups, auto top-ups, concessions, the ability to cancel lost cards, and passengers being able to access transaction and journey history.

“Otago was one of the first regions to reach the milestone of 50,000 registered Bee Cards, despite having a smaller population than many of the other participating regions. Of the 52,000 registered cards, over 12,000 are loaded with the SuperGold concession,” Mr Maloney said.

The split between Dunedin and Queenstown was approximately 60:40, with Queenstown’s Bee Card sales spiking during the travel bubble with Australia.

Some of the advantages of the Bee Card were reflected in recent customer satisfaction surveys.

“Overall satisfaction remained really high in both networks, and in Dunedin we saw a big improvement in satisfaction with the convenience of paying and ease of getting on and off the bus. Contactless payment has also been hugely beneficial during the recent lockdown, where we saw the proportion of cash transactions drop from around 6% to 2.5% of payments during lockdown.”

More information about the latest customer satisfaction surveys can be found here.

Fares with a Bee Card in both networks are cheaper than paying by cash. To find out more about the Bee Card, or order one online, visit www.orc.govt.nz/beecard.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 14/9: 983 Overall Cases, 4,444,065 Vaccine Doses Administered


14 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Auckland today. 441 so far have recovered from their cases in Auckland alongside 15 of 17 in Wellington... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On the Covid exit plan, and 9/11 media memories


Is it OK to feel nostalgic for the period only a couple of months ago, when the government seemed to have a plan for exiting from the elimination strategy? Ah, the good old days. That plan included inviting firms to nominate a few hundred of their best and brightest to go overseas on essential business. On their return, we’d then see how the public health system coped. If all went reasonably well, there would be a gradual re-opening through the first quarter of 2022... More>>



 
 



Housing: OneRoof Reveals New Zealand's Average Property Value Reaches $1 Million
New Zealand house prices have reached a new milestone, with the national average property value hitting $1 million for the first time. New figures from OneRoof and its data partner Valocity show the typical cost of a property across New Zealand increased 4.9% in the last three months and increased 27% since September 2020... More>>



Government: Additional Resurgence Support Payments to support business
“The Government’s RSP was initially intended as a one-off payment to help businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. Ministers have agreed to provide additional payments to recognise the effects of an extended period of alert level restrictions,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: One-way quarantine-free travel for RSE workers starting in October

The first stage of one-way quarantine-free travel with Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu will commence in October, initially for RSE workers from those countries, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 