Update: Search & rescue operation in Marokopa and Kiritehere
Wednesday, 15 September 2021, 4:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Further ground-based coastline searches were conducted
today in the Marokopa
and Kiritehere areas.
Due to
unfavourable weather conditions, an air search could not be
conducted.
A team from the Raglan Surf Life Saving Club
using inflatable rescue boats
and a jetski, began a
shoreline search this afternoon.
It is hoped the
conditions will allow them to be utilised further
tomorrow.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 15/9: 983 Overall Cases, 4,444,065 Vaccine Doses Administered
14 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Auckland today. 441 so far have recovered from their cases in Auckland alongside 15 of 17 in Wellington... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On the moral and scientific case against Covid booster shots
A year ago, a Covid vaccine was still on humanity’s wish list. Now, we’re basing our economic planning - and the safety of opening our borders – on the ability of the new Covid vaccines to reduce infection, hospitalisation and death. Given this reliance and in the face of an evolving virus, there is a lot of anxiety about how well the vaccines protect us, and for how long. Will we need booster shots, and how soon..? More>>