WWF-New Zealand: Extra Time Should Result In Greater Climate Ambition & Action

WWF-New Zealand understands the Government's decision to take more time to begin the consultation process for Aotearoa's Emissions Reduction Plan (ERP). However, with New Zealand being at the back of the pack for our Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), globally, and showing up to COP26 empty handed is a national embarrassment.

It is now essential the government uses this extra time to be more ambitious than previously signalled. New Zealand likes to trade on our reputation of being clean and green, but perception is not our reality. We can only trade on our clean, green reputation if we commit to decisive climate action to reduce our carbon pollution and help regenerate our unique environment.

This time calls for urgency and ambition. We have already exceeded 1.1°C in global heating above pre-industrial levels. Now we need to invest in Aotearoa’s future.

WWF is calling on the government to urgently invest in nature-based solutions to help businesses drive down emissions towards zero this decade while ensuring a just and sustainable transition. Along with increasing renewable energy, we need to phase out the extraction, production, and use of fossil fuels. The impacts of this transition will be huge, requiring action across all parts of the economy and in every region of the world. It will also require massive upfront investment. While many other countries are offering their people a New Green Deal, we expect this government to deliver something at least as ambitious as a New Green Deal with the next budget.

It’s time to choose an ambitious path forward to build a healthy, sustainable future for our tamariki and mokopuna.

