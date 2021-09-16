Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wetlands Imperiled As Govt Caves To Industry

Thursday, 16 September 2021, 6:11 am
Press Release: Forest And Bird

Forest & Bird is calling out the Government for backtracking on crucial freshwater reforms and has written a letter to Environment Minister David Parker vowing to fight the changes. 

The proposal to allow mining, quarrying, landfills, and urban development to destroy wetlands was quietly released as a consultation called Managing our wetlands by the Ministry for the Environment in early September. 

“This proposal makes a mockery of attempts made to address the loss of wetlands and the degraded state of freshwater in New Zealand. We will fight this all the way,” says Forest & Bird Chief Executive Kevin Hague. 

“It’s particularly outrageous that in a climate emergency we’re having to even discuss a special pathway allowing coal mining to further destroy wetlands,” says Forest & Bird Chief Executive Kevin Hague.

“Allowing further destruction of wetlands is also directly contrary to the Climate Change Commission's advice.

“Wetlands are critically important – at storing carbon, reducing flood flows, and providing habitat for native species.” 

Over 90% of wetlands in Aotearoa have been destroyed, with more continuing to be lost through poor compliance and bad resource management decisions. 

“The new rules, which we only gained a year ago, are absolutely crucial in turning around the loss of wetlands in Aotearoa,” says Mr Hague. 

Except in limited circumstances, the National Environment Standard on Freshwater Management made earthworks within or near a natural wetland a prohibited activity if those works are likely to drain the wetland. 

But the new consultation, which closes on 27 October, proposes ‘additional consenting pathways’ for a range of industries giving them the ability to destroy wetlands. 

“We’re very aware of how much lobbying must have gone on, and what this means for the industries such as coal mining,” says Mr Hague. 

The proposal has far-reaching implications for wetlands right across New Zealand. It could enable dumps to destroy wetlands, urban development to drain our waterways, and hundreds of quarries around the country to bulldoze through fragile native ecosystems. 

In addition to pathways for industry, the changes further dilute the definition of a natural wetland leaving a path open for drainage, agricultural conversion, and heavy grazing. Some internationally-significant ephemeral wetlands that support large numbers of waterbirds would not be defined as natural wetlands at all. 

“There are incredible wetlands across the Buller Plateau, home to a range of wondrous native species, many of which are threatened, like the roroa/great spotted kiwi and the North Westland snow tussock. 

“Removing freshwater protection could allow coal companies to carry out widespread destruction of these ecosystems, as well was locking the world into a high greenhouse gas emissions.” 

“If you have a special wetland near you, you need to be aware that this new proposal could allow it to be destroyed by agricultural conversions, a rubbish dump, housing development, quarry, or mine. This is the wrong path for New Zealand to take. 

“We need to protect our few remaining wetlands, restore wetlands in critical areas, and re-wet the peatlands – wetlands are critical to having a climate-safe future where we protect nature, and nature helps protect us,” says Mr Hague.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Forest And Bird on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 15/9: 983 Overall Cases, 4,444,065 Vaccine Doses Administered


14 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Auckland today. 441 so far have recovered from their cases in Auckland alongside 15 of 17 in Wellington... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On the moral and scientific case against Covid booster shots


A year ago, a Covid vaccine was still on humanity’s wish list. Now, we’re basing our economic planning - and the safety of opening our borders – on the ability of the new Covid vaccines to reduce infection, hospitalisation and death. Given this reliance and in the face of an evolving virus, there is a lot of anxiety about how well the vaccines protect us, and for how long. Will we need booster shots, and how soon..? More>>



 
 



Union of Students’ Associations: Open Letter to Minister Hipkins on Student Support

Today, the New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations (NZUSA) has sent an open letter to the Minister of Education calling on him to implement a temporary Universal Education Income. A Universal Education Income (UEI) is a weekly payment that would be available to all students... More>>


Housing: OneRoof Reveals New Zealand's Average Property Value Reaches $1 Million
New Zealand house prices have reached a new milestone, with the national average property value hitting $1 million for the first time. New figures from OneRoof and its data partner Valocity show the typical cost of a property across New Zealand increased 4.9% in the last three months and increased 27% since September 2020... More>>



Government: Additional Resurgence Support Payments to support business
“The Government’s RSP was initially intended as a one-off payment to help businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. Ministers have agreed to provide additional payments to recognise the effects of an extended period of alert level restrictions,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 