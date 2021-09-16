Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Haere mai to Auckland Zoo’s new lions!

Thursday, 16 September 2021, 9:28 am
Press Release: Auckland Zoo


Auckland Zoo is excited to share it has welcomed three young female lions from Werribee Open Range Zoo in Australia as part of the international zoo breeding and advocacy programme for this increasingly threatened African big cat.

Twin sisters Aziza and Kibibi, and half-sister Ilola - all aged four years - arrived at Auckland Zoo on Tuesday evening, where they have begun their quarantine, a standard MPI and Auckland Zoo biosecurity requirement for all new animal arrivals. Once completed, the trio will have the full run of their strategically landscaped habitat in the heart of the Zoo’s Africa Safari Track, and enjoy all of the enriching sights, smells, and sounds that come with it!

Auckland Zoo’s Head of Animal Care and Conservation, Richard Gibson, says the highly complex process of planning for the lions’ move began many months ago and includes a great number of people, permits and processes, so it is a huge relief to have been able to progress this important animal transfer.

“While many things are not possible for any of us during these essential Covid lockdowns, there were fortunately no reasons for delaying the long-planned transport of these important big cats. Commercial aircraft and freight companies are still operating. We’ve worked closely with and had the full approvals and support of MPI and the equivalent Australian authorities, and together implemented strict Covid-19 protocols to achieve a very safe, smooth and successful move,” says Gibson.

Werribee Open Range Zoo’s Acting Life Science Manager, Ben Gulli, said the lioness trio’s relocation to Auckland Zoo will help to maintain the important zoos’ breeding programme for the species in the region.

“This international program aims to maintain healthy and genetically viable prides of lions in zoos. This is a key component of protecting the precious species and helps to support the conservation of wild lion populations by raising awareness,” says Mr Gulli.

“Kibibi, Ilola and Aziza have helped to educate the Australian public about the plight of their species, inspiring action to support their wild cousins, and no doubt that will continue across the Tasman as they form a new lion pride at Auckland Zoo.”

Auckland Zoo’s carnivore team leader, Lauren Booth, says she and her team are delighted to have welcomed the trio, who are already settling in well.

“Having three very clever young girls in Aziza, Kibibi and Ilola is both daunting and very exciting for us. We know they’ll have a lot to teach us, and we are really looking forward to getting to know each of them and their unique personalities - and once the Zoo can safely re-open, sharing them with all our visitors.”

“Lions are an incredibly charismatic and iconic species with engaging social dynamics and a simply majestic presence, that we all just can’t help but fall in love with,” says Lauren, who has worked with big cat species for the past 14 years.

“I feel they’re often thought of as very common, but the sad reality is that African lions (classed as ‘Vulnerable’/IUCN Red List) are now only found across eight percent of their historic range, and their numbers have almost halved over the past 25 years.

“Given this, having lions back at Auckland Zoo is fantastic, as we once again have this great opportunity to connect our community to these big cats and their story, and grow the Zoo’s mission to build a future for wildlife.”

While Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland remains in lockdown and Auckland Zoo is therefore closed to visitors, we continue to bring the Zoo to our communities via our social channels We look forward to keeping everyone updated about how Aziza, Kibibi and Ilola are continuing to settle in, so be sure to check in!
 


Photo Credit to Werribee Open Range Zoo.

