Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Murihiku environmental charity investing in nature

Thursday, 16 September 2021, 10:02 am
Press Release: Te Tapu o Tane

Large scale land and water restoration projects in Murihiku Southland will soon benefit from a new iwi-led environmental charity, which has been set up to invest in nature, create local jobs and restore the whenua and awa.

Minister of Conservation Kiri Allan has today announced Te Tapu o Tāne will receive $2.125 million of Jobs for Nature funding over three years to establish three native plant nurseries and undertake restoration projects.

The project is being overseen by Papatipu Rūnanga o Murihiku (representing Hokonui, Waihōpai, Awarua, and Ōraka-Aparima Rūnanga). The name, Te Tapu o Tāne (The sacredness of Tane), relates to the protection of the tamariki of Tāne – the forest.

Te Tapu o Tāne Chief Executive, Jana Davis says the Government’s investment will build on $1.98 million of funding from the One Billion Trees programme and help fast track the launch of a new nursery in the deep south.

“We’re looking forward to creating new pathways for our rakatahi (youth), and enhancing restoration projects, so we can connect mana whenua and the community with our whenua and awa.”

Te Tapu o Tane will commercially provide plant sales, planting, and habitat restoration services alongside Ngāi Tahu, local government, central government, and private partners.

“This project is more than just establishing a native tree nursery; this is full scale catchment rehabilitation from a te ao Māori perspective. We’re removing wilding pines, eco-sourcing, growing, and planting natives, controlling predators like rats, possums, and stoats, and eventually relocating taoka manu back to the restored whenua.

“The four Murihiku Rūnanga are already heavily involved in restoration and manu relocation projects throughout their takiwā. Their guidance, support and passion will help to drive this kaupapa.”

Over the next three years, up to 25 kaimahi will be trained as the project scales up, with several nurseries eventually producing up to 700,000 plants and trees each year.

“This is an ambitious project which will help to restore the mauri of our whenua and awa. We will nurture our people and help them grow with opportunities and training for kaimahi in tree planting, project management, freshwater monitoring and GIS mapping.”

As a charitable organisation, profits will be invested into enhancing the mana of Kā Papatipu Rūnaka o Murihiku in the nature space.

“The long-term vision is for tawhai beech, totara forests and riparian margins to be restored, and for our manu to return the dawn chorus,” says Jana Davis.

Independent Te Tapu o Tane Chair Steve Bramley says the Board is delighted to have Jana as CEO.

“Te Tapu o Tāne is in an exciting development phase which requires someone with courage, innovation, and very good collaborative skills. To be successful, we need to be able to build successful partnerships.

“Jana has all these skills, and what also impressed the Board is his commitment to people first and building effective teams.”

Jana says his mahi will be anchored in the wisdom of his tupuna, the late Jane Davis, who had deep roots in the Murihiku community and contributed to the Ngāi Tahu Claim.

“The values of my tāua will guide my mahi. Nana used to say, ‘if you look after the island, the island will look after you.’ I will put every ounce of energy I have to continue her kaupapa to regenerate and protect the mauri of our whenua and awa,” says Jana Davis.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Tapu o Tane on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 15/9: 983 Overall Cases, 4,444,065 Vaccine Doses Administered


14 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Auckland today. 441 so far have recovered from their cases in Auckland alongside 15 of 17 in Wellington... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On the moral and scientific case against Covid booster shots


A year ago, a Covid vaccine was still on humanity’s wish list. Now, we’re basing our economic planning - and the safety of opening our borders – on the ability of the new Covid vaccines to reduce infection, hospitalisation and death. Given this reliance and in the face of an evolving virus, there is a lot of anxiety about how well the vaccines protect us, and for how long. Will we need booster shots, and how soon..? More>>



 
 



Union of Students’ Associations: Open Letter to Minister Hipkins on Student Support

Today, the New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations (NZUSA) has sent an open letter to the Minister of Education calling on him to implement a temporary Universal Education Income. A Universal Education Income (UEI) is a weekly payment that would be available to all students... More>>


Housing: OneRoof Reveals New Zealand's Average Property Value Reaches $1 Million
New Zealand house prices have reached a new milestone, with the national average property value hitting $1 million for the first time. New figures from OneRoof and its data partner Valocity show the typical cost of a property across New Zealand increased 4.9% in the last three months and increased 27% since September 2020... More>>



Government: Additional Resurgence Support Payments to support business
“The Government’s RSP was initially intended as a one-off payment to help businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. Ministers have agreed to provide additional payments to recognise the effects of an extended period of alert level restrictions,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 