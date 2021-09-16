Strong partnerships help identify anti-social drivers

Strong partnerships between Police, the Hastings District Council and the

community are helping identify anti-social road users doing burnouts around

Hastings.

On average Police impound around 25 vehicles a month for undertaking burnouts

and anti-social driving, 16 in two weeks of COVID Alert Level 4 lockdown.

In the first six months of 2021, 133 vehicles were disposed of.

Eastern District Police Acting Road Policing Manager Senior Sergeant Mark

Clayton says the community has had enough and Police have no tolerance for

anti-social drivers.

“We have been working with local councils to identify problem areas and

cameras have been installed at a number of sites. Once we have identified

offending vehicles, we can impound them,” says Senior Sergeant Clayton.

He says councils are also looking at engineering solutions.

Senior Sergeant Clayton says what is extremely pleasing is the increase in

members of the community reporting anti-social driving behaviour.

“When members of the public pass on the details of vehicles involved in

anti-social behaviour such as burnouts, we can follow it up and take action.

With support from our communities we can make a real difference.”

Senior Sergeant Clayton says Police understand some members of the public are

concerned about the repercussions of reporting anti-social driving, but he

reassures people their identities will remain anonymous.

Hastings District Council Security Manager Clint Adamson says the Council

understands the frustration that the community feels when having to put up

with anti-social behaviour – whether that is on the roads or otherwise.

He says to support the Police the Council has established an extensive

network of CCTV cameras around the Hastings district.

“While we can’t have cameras everywhere, our camera operators have been

able to regularly capture images of anti-social driving behaviour and pass

these on to Police for follow up which has contributed to a number of vehicle

impounds,” says Mr Adamson.

