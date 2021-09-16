Auckland daily compliance update
Police are continuing to see excellent overall compliance by motorists at the
Auckland border checkpoints, as new requirements come into effect at 11.59pm
for permitted workers to show evidence of having had a COVID-19 test in the
past seven days.
While Police are pleased with the actions of
most motorists, unfortunately we
are still seeing a few isolated incidents of people making deliberate
attempts to breach the restrictions and cross the Alert Level boundary.
A man was turned around at the southern
checkpoint at Mercer yesterday
afternoon after he was found to be attempting to travel from Auckland to
Raglan.
The man then attempted to exit
Auckland by taking an alternative route where
he was stopped again at a different checkpoint.
The man was
warned and he has been issued with an infringement notice
for
breaching the Health Order.
A woman was also
caught after she drove through the southbound
Mercer
checkpoint without stopping yesterday afternoon.
The vehicle was subsequently stopped by
Police a short distance away from the
checkpoint and the woman was found to be a suspended driver.
She was
given an infringement notice for breaching the Health order
and is
subsequently forbidden to drive.
We want
to remind the public that Police will continue to stop and
question
motorists travelling through the checkpoint and enforcement action will be
considered for people deliberately attempting to breach the restrictions,
which are in place to help keep everyone safe and reduce any spread of
COVID-19 in the community.
Police are also reminding motorists that
from 11.59pm tonight, permitted
workers crossing the Alert Level Boundary will be asked by Police at the
checkpoints to provide evidence of having had a COVID-19 test in the past
seven days.
Further
details around the requirements can be found here:
https://covid19.govt.nz/travel/permitted-travel-at-different-alert-levels/business-travel-across-an-alert-level-boundary/
[1]
Family harm message
As we continue to be subject to Alert
Level restrictions, Police are urging
anyone experiencing abuse or violence to seek support.
Preliminary data shows the number of reported
family harm incidents decreased
by 2.3 percent in week three (27 August – 2 September) of Alert Level
restrictions and 1.5 percent in week four (3 September – 9 September).
We know family harm
incidents are typically underreported to Police and,
in
the current situation, it may be more difficult for some to reach out to us.
Alert level restrictions can
put additional pressure on families and increase
the risk of violence from a partner or family member.
That’s why we want anyone experiencing harm
at home to know that Police are
here to help, no matter the alert level.
If you feel scared, threatened or
unsafe please call us on 111. If you cannot
call, leave your bubble and ask a neighbour or passer-by to call for you.
We also urge anyone with concerns about a loved
one or friend to call us on
their behalf – you could be saving their life.
Checkpoint figures
As of
11.59pm yesterday, a total of 133,485 vehicles have now been
stopped at
the 10 checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries since
11.59pm on 31 August.
A total of 1,533 vehicles have been turned around during this time.
16,238 vehicles were
processed at the checkpoints yesterday while only
148
vehicles were turned around – less than one percent of all vehicles at the
checkpoints.
A
total of 28 vehicles were turned away at the Northern
checkpoints yesterday
while 120 vehicles were turned around at the Southern checkpoints.
Tāmaki Makaurau compliance update
Since Alert Level 4 came into place,
in Tāmaki Makaurau 75 people have been
charged with a total of 79 offences as at 5pm yesterday (15 September 2021).
Of these, 63 are for Failing to Comply with
Order (COVID-19), 13 for Failure
to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, one for Failing to Stop
(COVID 19-related), and two for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs
Enforcement Officer.
In the same time period, 170 people were
formally warned for a range of
offences.
To date,
Police have received a total of 8,597 105-online
breach
notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki
Makaurau.