Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland’s first fleet of vaccination buses rev up

Thursday, 16 September 2021, 3:16 pm
Press Release: Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

Auckland’s first fleet of vaccination buses drive off into the community

Walk-ins now available at all community vaccination centres

Auckland’s first fleet of mobile vaccination buses has been launched into action, and walk-in vaccinations are now available at all community vaccination centres across the metro Auckland region.

The six buses, with ‘Vaccinate for Auckland’ displayed on the side and rear, were blessed at an event at the Airport Park and Ride drive-through centre in Māngere this morning.

The first three buses are operating this afternoon at sites near supermarkets in Pukekohe, Papakura and Henderson. Another three buses are having their final kit out and will be ready to go this week.

The buses will go to places where vaccination numbers are low or where local communities may be finding it more difficult to access other existing services.

Matt Hannant, COVID-19 Vaccination Programme Director at NRHCC, said the new bus fleet and walk-ins at all community vaccination centres are aimed at removing any barriers for Aucklanders to get vaccinated.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to get their free COVID-19 vaccine. This includes allowing people to just walk into any of our centres and get a vaccination whenever it suits them, and taking our vaccinations on the road and into local communities.”

Mr Hannant said the fleet is intended to offer communities both information and vaccinations.

“We’re encouraging people to come for a kōrero, and get what you need in order to make a decision for you and your whānau,” he said.

“We will also be connecting with community groups to help answer any questions they might have before we visit their areas.”

Key bus facts

  • As many as 12 buses are expected to be operating in the coming weeks.
  • The buses will be run by Māori and Pacific providers while others will be staffed by the DHBs.
  • The buses will initially focus on locations in south and west Auckland. Māori and Pacific providers and the DHBs will work closely with communities to identify locations for the buses to visit.
  • At Alert Levels 3 and 4, vaccinations will be provided outside the buses to allow for social distancing measures. The buses will focus on locations people can go under these alert levels, such as supermarkets.
  • At lower Alert Levels, vaccinations will be provided inside the buses.
  • There will be around 12 staff on board, including vaccinators, observers, cold chain managers and administration staff.
  • The buses have been provided by Auckland Airport Park and Ride.

The NRHCC has also announced that from today onwards, anyone aged 12 and over can walk into any of the 14 community vaccination centres and 3 drive-throughs across metro Auckland to get the vaccine.

“We’re encouraging everyone who hasn’t had their first dose to come along to one of our centres along with their bubble,” Mr Hannant said.

“We have lots of space available this week so you can walk in or book an appointment at a time that works for you.”

People can ‘drive up’ to the following drive-throughs: the Auckland Airport Park and Ride centre in Māngere, the North Shore Airport centre in Dairy Flat, and the Papakura Marae centre.

Walk-ins and appointments are available at the following community vaccination centres: Albany, Birkenhead, CBD, Epsom, Mt Wellington, Westgate, Henderson, Trusts Arena, Tāmaki, Manurewa Marae, Ōtara, Pukehohe, Takanini, and Highbrook.

People wanting to just turn up are asked to come at least an hour before the centre closes and allow for a short wait.

Information on opening times and centre locations are available at immunisation.northernregion.health.nz.

People wanting to get a vaccination through a GP or pharmacy will still need to book.

People can make a booking online at bookmyvaccine.nz or call Healthline on 0800 28 29 26.

There are currently 14 community vaccination centres, 3 drive-throughs, 130 general practitioners and 54 pharmacies taking part in the vaccine roll-out, with more coming on board every week.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Northern Region Health Coordination Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 16/9: 996 Overall Cases, 4,500,000+ Vaccine Doses Administered


13 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Auckland today. 445 so far have recovered from their cases in Auckland alongside 15 of 17 in Wellington... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On the moral and scientific case against Covid booster shots


A year ago, a Covid vaccine was still on humanity’s wish list. Now, we’re basing our economic planning - and the safety of opening our borders – on the ability of the new Covid vaccines to reduce infection, hospitalisation and death. Given this reliance and in the face of an evolving virus, there is a lot of anxiety about how well the vaccines protect us, and for how long. Will we need booster shots, and how soon..? More>>



 
 


Government: Timeline confirmed for Emissions Reductions Plan
Cabinet has agreed to begin consulting on the Emissions Reduction Plan in early October and require that the final plan be released by the end of May next year in line with the 2022 Budget, the Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw confirmed today... More>>

ALSO:


Union of Students’ Associations: Open Letter to Minister Hipkins on Student Support

Today, the New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations (NZUSA) has sent an open letter to the Minister of Education calling on him to implement a temporary Universal Education Income. A Universal Education Income (UEI) is a weekly payment that would be available to all students... More>>


Housing: OneRoof Reveals New Zealand's Average Property Value Reaches $1 Million
New Zealand house prices have reached a new milestone, with the national average property value hitting $1 million for the first time. New figures from OneRoof and its data partner Valocity show the typical cost of a property across New Zealand increased 4.9% in the last three months and increased 27% since September 2020... More>>


Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 