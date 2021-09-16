A Blenheim bus with no name . . .
Thursday, 16 September 2021, 3:37 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Sponsorship of the Blenheim bus
service is an opportunity on wheels for a local business,
according to Council’s Braden Prideaux
The Council is
still on the lookout for a new sponsor for the Blenheim bus
service.
Sustainable Transport Manager Braden Prideaux
said the sponsorship opportunity had arisen recently for the
first time in four years.
“The sponsor of the Blenheim
bus is entitled to receive exclusive advertising, other than
any reference to the Council or Ritchies as the transport
operator. In the past this has taken the form of an entire
wrap-around of the vehicle,” he said.
“At the moment
we have a blank canvas waiting for someone to put their name
to it.”
The sponsor, or sponsors, will be included in
any material or media promoting the service. Braden said the
Council was open to joint proposals and other benefits were
also open for negotiation.
Interested businesses should
lodge an Expression of Interest including the value of the
sponsorship offer by Thursday 7 October.
For further
information contact Sustainable Transport Manager Braden
Prideaux on Ph: 03 520 7400 during normal business hours or
email
braden.prideaux@marlborough.govt.nz
