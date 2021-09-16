Sky Tower turns gold for Child Cancer
Thursday, 16 September 2021, 4:53 pm
Press Release: SKYCITY
Tomorrow night, in association with CheeKee Hero Charity
and Child Cancer Foundation, the Sky Tower will glow gold in
support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Childhood
Cancer Awareness Month occurs each September and is a time
to shine a light on the thousands of children and their
families across the world who are dealing with a cancer
diagnosis.
The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s
tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of
Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable
landmarks.
SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or
community initiatives that we support financially, to mark
national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or
events, or as a symbol of respect or
solidarity.
