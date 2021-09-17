Kia Kaha Auckland From The Taupō District

Kia Kaha Auckland! That's the message from the Taupō District to Auckland as part of a new campaign, launched today.

“We wanted to show our support for Aucklanders who remain in lockdown, doing the heavy lifting for the rest of the country,” Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas said.

“That's why we've come up with Kia Kaha Auckland, in collaboration with 40 local businesses across the district, to offer five free holidays.

“From a family escape or couples retreat to indulging in your passion – whether it be golf, biking or fishing - we want to send Aucklanders our support and give them something to look forward to when they get out of lockdown.

“Auckland is one of our most important visitor markets – providing 25 per cent of our total domestic visitor spend - so we really are excited to welcome them back here when they can visit next.

“In the meantime, we remain a team of five million and this is about saying thank you to everyone in Auckland for all that they’re doing for the rest of the country,” he said.

For more information on the five free holidays to be won and to enter, Aucklanders can head to lovetaupo.com/Auckland from Friday 17 September until 11.59pm on Sunday 10 October.

The campaign is being run by Love Taupō and Towncentre Taupō with support from Taupō District Council.

© Scoop Media

