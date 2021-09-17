UPDATE - Serious crash, SH3, Kaitoke, Whanganui - Central

Police can now confirm two people have died following a serious crash south

of Whanganui today.

Emergency services were alerted to a two-vehicle crash on SH3 at Kaitoke at

around 5:30pm.

Sadly, two people were located deceased at the scene.

A third person was flown to hospital in a critical condition.

The road has since reopened and an investigation will follow into the

circumstances of the crash.

