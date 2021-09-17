UPDATE - Serious crash, SH3, Kaitoke, Whanganui - Central
Friday, 17 September 2021, 5:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm two people have died following a
serious crash south
of Whanganui today.
Emergency
services were alerted to a two-vehicle crash on SH3 at
Kaitoke at
around 5:30pm.
Sadly, two people were
located deceased at the scene.
A third person was flown to
hospital in a critical condition.
The road has since
reopened and an investigation will follow into
the
circumstances of the
crash.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 16/9: 996 Overall Cases, 4,500,000+ Vaccine Doses Administered
13 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Auckland today. 445 so far have recovered from their cases in Auckland alongside 15 of 17 in Wellington... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On the moral and scientific case against Covid booster shots
A year ago, a Covid vaccine was still on humanity’s wish list. Now, we’re basing our economic planning - and the safety of opening our borders – on the ability of the new Covid vaccines to reduce infection, hospitalisation and death. Given this reliance and in the face of an evolving virus, there is a lot of anxiety about how well the vaccines protect us, and for how long. Will we need booster shots, and how soon..? More>>