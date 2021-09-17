Timaru Police launch homicide investigation
Friday, 17 September 2021, 6:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Scott Anderson:
Timaru Police
have launched a homicide investigation after being called to
a
residential address last night.
Emergency
services were called to the address shortly after 10pm.
On arrival at the scene emergency services found three
deceased people. One
other person has been hospitalised.
Police are speaking with people from the address
and no-one else is being
sought at this time.
Police are still in the very early stages of this
enquiry and no further
information is available at this
stage.
Further information will be provided as soon
as it is available. In the
interim please contact the
Police Media Centre for any queries.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 16/9: 996 Overall Cases, 4,500,000+ Vaccine Doses Administered
13 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Auckland today. 445 so far have recovered from their cases in Auckland alongside 15 of 17 in Wellington... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On the moral and scientific case against Covid booster shots
A year ago, a Covid vaccine was still on humanity’s wish list. Now, we’re basing our economic planning - and the safety of opening our borders – on the ability of the new Covid vaccines to reduce infection, hospitalisation and death. Given this reliance and in the face of an evolving virus, there is a lot of anxiety about how well the vaccines protect us, and for how long. Will we need booster shots, and how soon..? More>>