Timaru Police launch homicide investigation

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson:

Timaru Police have launched a homicide investigation after being called to a

residential address last night.

Emergency services were called to the address shortly after 10pm.

On arrival at the scene emergency services found three deceased people. One

other person has been hospitalised.

Police are speaking with people from the address and no-one else is being

sought at this time.

Police are still in the very early stages of this enquiry and no further

information is available at this stage.

Further information will be provided as soon as it is available. In the

interim please contact the Police Media Centre for any queries.

© Scoop Media

