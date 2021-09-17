Arrest made in relation to Manurewa homicide
Friday, 17 September 2021, 10:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward, Counties
Manukau
Police:
Police investigating the tragic
death of a 16 year old girl in Manurewa have now arrested
and charged a man with her murder.
The 23 year old is
expected to appear in Manukau District Court this afternoon
charged with murder.
The victim was a young girl who was
extremely loved by her family and friends and they are
absolutely devastated by what has happened to her.
Their
welfare is a priority for Police and we are working to
support them& during this difficult time along with Victim
Support.
We also want to acknowledge this incident was
extremely upsetting to the Manurewa and wider Counties
Manukau community and while the arrest today does not change
the outcome, we hope it offers some degree of reassurance to
the community.
Police are not looking for anyone else in
relation to this incident and will not be commenting further
as the matter is now before the
Courts.
