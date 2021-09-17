Update: Timaru homicide investigation

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson:

Police remain at a property in Queen Street, Timaru today, after three people were located deceased at the property last night.



Police can now confirm that the deceased were children and siblings - two aged three, and one aged seven.

Emergency services also located a woman at the property. She was transported to Timaru Hospital and is in a stable condition.

Those involved arrived in Timaru from South Africa in the last week.

The investigation into this tragedy is still in its very early stages, but we can confirm that nobody else is being sought in relation to the deaths of the three children.

Police are still working to notify to all next of kin, and for that reason - and to protect the privacy of those impacted by this tragedy - at this stage Police will not be releasing further details regarding the victims.

Aoraki Area Commander, Inspector Dave Gaskin:

While the family involved are recent arrivals to Timaru, we know that this incident will be incredibly distressing for Timaru residents, particularly coming so soon after the town lost five of their young people in a crash.

Police are working with our partner agencies to ensure that support is wrapped around those most directly affected by the tragic events of last night, and the wider community and we urge anyone who needs support to reach out.

