Quick Police response sees belongings returned
The quick actions of Napier Police have meant a Taupō woman has got all her
belongings back less than an hour after they were stolen from her car.
The woman
was in Napier to help her mother move to a new house and had
parked
her car on the road outside her house overnight on Wednesday / Thursday.
At about 1:30am, “Mum said
she could hear something outside, so I went out
and checked and saw my car window had been smashed and my gear had been
taken,” the woman says.
The offenders
had taken the woman’s suitcase full of clothes, her
handbag,
including her wallet as well as a new pair of shoes she’d just bought.
The woman jumped in her car
to see if she could find the culprits and saw a
Police patrol car so stopped and told them what had happened.
“The officer told me to go home and call
105 to report the crime and said
he would send a Police dog patrol around. I thought this would be hours away,
but five minutes later a Police officer and his dog arrived."
The dog was able to track the offender
to a nearby house, where they were
found with all of the woman’s belongings and trying on her clothes.
She says she never thought she would get everything back.
“I am absolutely rapt and just so
thankful to the Police for their
quick
response.”
“My grandson has told me he
now wants to be a Police officer when he grows
up so he can get old lady’s bags back when they are stolen.”