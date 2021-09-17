Quick Police response sees belongings returned



The quick actions of Napier Police have meant a Taupō woman has got all her

belongings back less than an hour after they were stolen from her car.

The woman was in Napier to help her mother move to a new house and had parked

her car on the road outside her house overnight on Wednesday / Thursday.

At about 1:30am, “Mum said she could hear something outside, so I went out

and checked and saw my car window had been smashed and my gear had been

taken,” the woman says.

The offenders had taken the woman’s suitcase full of clothes, her handbag,

including her wallet as well as a new pair of shoes she’d just bought.

The woman jumped in her car to see if she could find the culprits and saw a

Police patrol car so stopped and told them what had happened.

“The officer told me to go home and call 105 to report the crime and said

he would send a Police dog patrol around. I thought this would be hours away,

but five minutes later a Police officer and his dog arrived."

The dog was able to track the offender to a nearby house, where they were

found with all of the woman’s belongings and trying on her clothes.

She says she never thought she would get everything back.

“I am absolutely rapt and just so thankful to the Police for their quick

response.”

“My grandson has told me he now wants to be a Police officer when he grows

up so he can get old lady’s bags back when they are stolen.”

