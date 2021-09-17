Update: Arrest in Timaru homicide investigation
Friday, 17 September 2021, 9:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Scott Anderson:
Police have arrested
and charged a 40-year-old woman with murder in
relation
to the death of three children in Timaru last
night.
The woman is due to appear in the Timaru District
Court tomorrow morning.
Police would like to reassure the
community that this was a tragic isolated
incident and we
are not seeking anyone else.
An earlier release stated one
child was aged seven and two were three. This
is
incorrect, they were aged six and two.
We apologise for
this error.
A scene examination will continue at the Queen
Street address tomorrow.
As this matter is now before the
courts, Police will not be making any
further
comment.
