Are We Good To Grow? Waimakariri Proposed District Plan Now Out For Feedback

Waimakariri District’s Proposed District Plan – a planning document which shapes development and growth for the next 10 years – is out for submission from today.

The District Plan is the ‘rule book’ that manages how people use, subdivide and develop land, including what and where they can build, and what kind of activities they can undertake.

It looks after aspects such as cultural value, heritage, the natural environment and biodiversity, and ensures the District retains its unique characteristics for future generations.

Mayor Dan Gordon says staff undertaking the review have been actively listening to residents and incorporating their aspirations into the proposed plan.

“We’re one of the fastest growing areas in New Zealand and expect up to 15,000 houses may be needed to accommodate our population which will near 100,000 over the next 30 years.

“Because of this there are some changes the community have asked the Council to make to ensure the District continues to grow in a suitable and sustainable way.”

The Proposed District Plan specifies new and expanded areas for development, protects environmental features, ensures productive use of farmland by creating two rural zones, and aims to enable our community to grow in a managed and appropriate way.

We expect that the Proposed District Plan will become operative within two years following the hearings and appeals process. Until then, current rules apply – except for those in the proposed plan with immediate legal effect.

Residents can view the Proposed District Plan online, check for any changes that might affect their property, and make a submission during the formal period by visiting waimakariri.govt.nz/letstalk.

Council staff will also be available to answer questions at the Rangiora Service Centre during business hours or at several ‘Talk to a Planner’ drop-in sessions being held around the District.

Submission closes after 40 days at 5pm on November 26.

