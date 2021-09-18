Police continue to investigate baby girl's death

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Auckland City Police

Police are continuing to work through their DNA phase in a bid to find the

mother of a baby girl whose body was found at a recycling facility in

Onehunga a month ago.

Detectives have been working hard to try to identify the baby girl and her

mother since the newborn was found on August 16.

Police have secured a significant amount of CCTV footage from various trucks

coming into the Recycling Plant, but are no closer to establishing what

suburb the baby girl has come from and what recycling truck she came in.

Given there was no way to determine for certain the newborn came to the

recycling facility in the blue bag she was found near, and that there are

several suburbs where such blue bags are used, Police are hoping their DNA

phase will lead to some answers.

Police are working closely with the ESR forensic scientists in their DNA

phase and narrowing down over 300 potential familial links.

These potential contacts are from all over the country, and enquiries have

been made in Christchurch and Hamilton as well as across Tamaki Makaurau.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard says Police would like to thank those in the

community who have been offering support.

Police have been overwhelmed with those people in the wider community showing

their respects for the baby girl.

Some members of the community have also chosen to name the baby Anahera,

which means Angel and at the same time provided two teddy bears and a

traditional Kahu Huruhuru for the baby girl to wear at her eventual funeral.

Detective Inspector Scott Beards says Police continue to appeal for the

mother of the baby, or anyone who may know she is, to do the right thing and

contact Police.

“We know someone knows what happened and we urge them, or anyone who

suspects they may know who her mother is to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact 105 quoting file number

210816/2825 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

