UPDATE: Search & rescue operation in Marokopa & Kiritehere

UPDATE: Search and rescue operation in Marokopa and Kiritehere, Waikato District
Waikato West Area Commander Will Loughrin:
Search activity update:
Search activity
in the Marokopa area has resumed this morning with
a
ground-based coastline search.
Police are aware that
members of the public are wanting to participate in
their own searches.
We understand people want to help however
the search area is extremely
challenging and we don't want a situation where people become injured or
trapped, causing another search or rescue incident.
We ask anyone
wanting to search to stay safe in the sandy beach areas only
at
Marokopa and Kiritehere.
If you locate anything that
you believe may be of interest, first take a
photo (if possible) of where you found it and then contact Police on 105 and
quote file number 210913/1952.
Police would
rather have the opportunity to review all items located and
then
discount them if they are not of significance.
Update: Request for motorcycle whereabouts:
Police can also confirm we have accounted for
the 2004 Honda XR400
motorcycles that we believed Tom Phillips has recently owned and are
satisfied it is not linked to the family’s disappearance.
We are still
wanting assistance to identify the whereabouts of the
smaller
2019 Honda CRF50.
Movement of Tom Phillips 2004 Toyota Hilux ute:
Police are aware a number of people have
had interactions with Tom Phillip's
ute while it was on the beach at Marokopa.
This continues to be an important
line of enquiry for Police and we strongly
encourage anyone who may have had any direct interaction with the vehicle and
has not yet been spoken to by Police to get in touch as soon as possible -
via 105 and quote file number 210913/1952.