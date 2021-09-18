Faith Groups Unite To Support Mall Attack Victims

Responding to the terrorist attack in Auckland’s LynnMall, a nationwide virtual prayer vigil for peace and wellbeing will involve leaders from many faith communities tomorrow afternoon [Sunday 19 September].

David Zwartz, a founding member of the Wellington Interfaith Council and a member of the organsing committee for the prayers, says the purpose is to offer solidarity to the victims, as well as the Sri Lankan and Muslim communities who are being unfairly maligned.

“There should be no place for any kind of physical, verbal, psychological or emotional attacks, or abuse in this country - against anyone. This is not us. This is not our Kiwi way. The only thing we as a nation, and for that matter, as a world community should be fighting against is the Covid pandemic, and for wellbeing for all,” says David.

The vigil also marks the United Nations International Day for Peace on 21 September. In the spirit of the UN day, the organisers of this event have called for all New Zealanders to rally around and support all the individuals and communities affected by the mall attack.

The virtual prayers offered up by a wide range of faith groups around the country will be on Zoom, starting at 2pm Sunday 19 September, hosted by the Wellington Interfaith Council.

© Scoop Media

