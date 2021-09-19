Fatal crash, Mount Roskill
Sunday, 19 September 2021, 12:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died after a single vehicle crash in Mount
Roskill, Auckland.
A car was seen driving at excess speed
on Dominion Road around 1:30am.
The vehicle was not
pursued but observed on cameras.
The driver has lost
control at high speed at the Dominion Road and
Mount
Albert Road intersection. The vehicle has then
rolled and continued on
hitting power poles and the front
of a building.
The driver was the only occupant of the
vehicle and died at the scene.
A scene examination is
ongoing this morning and the road will remain
closed
until this is
completed.
