Auckland Compliance And Checkpoint Update

Monday, 20 September 2021, 1:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to a Police spokesperson

Police continue to thank the majority of New Zealanders heeding the Alert Level restrictions.

While Police are pleased with the actions of most motorists, unfortunately we are still seeing a few isolated incidents of people making deliberate attempts to breach the restrictions and cross the Alert Level boundary.

One person attempted to travel through the Mercer checkpoint yesterday with an exemption they had written themselves. Checks by staff revealed that no efforts had been made to obtain a legitimate travel exemption and they were subsequently warned and turned around.

One couple presented a letter to staff at the Mercer checkpoint which stated that they had completed Covid tests yesterday. Staff made enquiries and soon realised the location the couple said they were tested at was closed yesterday. The couple were turned around and directed to get a test at an open facility.

A vehicle attempted to bypass the Pukekawa checkpoint yesterday by cutting through paddocks. Staff with local knowledge caught up with this vehicle further south of the checkpoint heading toward Huntly. They were turned around and issued with an infringement notice.

We want to remind the public that Police will continue to stop and question motorists travelling through the checkpoint and enforcement action will be considered for people deliberately attempting to breach the restrictions, which are in place to help keep everyone safe and reduce any spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Further details around the requirements for permitted travel can be found
here:
https://covid19.govt.nz/travel/permitted-travel-at-different-alert-levels/business-travel-across-an-alert-level-boundary/
[1]

Tāmaki Makaurau compliance update

Since Alert Level 4 came into place, in Tāmaki Makaurau 84 people have been charged with a total of 88 offences as at 5pm yesterday (18 September 2021).

Of these, 71 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 14 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, one for Failing to Stop (Covid 19-related), and two for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 183 people were formally warned for a range of offences.

To date, Police have received a total of 9,432 105-online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Border checkpoints

The next available data for the checkpoints will be on Monday but Police can confirm only a small number of vehicles are continuing to be turned around.

