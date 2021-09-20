Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian struck by car
Monday, 20 September 2021, 12:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person has been seriously injured after being
struck by a car on River Road in Kawerau this
morning.
The person has been airlifted to
hospital.
The car left the scene immediately
following the incident, which was reported to Police at
10.50am.
Police are seeking to identify and locate
the driver of the car and would like to hear from any
witnesses who have not yet spoken to us.
We are also
keen to obtain any CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist
our enquiries.
If you can help, please get in touch
via 105 and quote event number P047996952.
River
Road is closed between Ward Street and Fraser Street while a
scene examination is carried out.
Motorists are
asked to take alternative
routes.
