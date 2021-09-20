Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian struck by car



A person has been seriously injured after being struck by a car on River Road in Kawerau this morning.

The person has been airlifted to hospital.

The car left the scene immediately following the incident, which was reported to Police at 10.50am.

Police are seeking to identify and locate the driver of the car and would like to hear from any witnesses who have not yet spoken to us.

We are also keen to obtain any CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist our enquiries.

If you can help, please get in touch via 105 and quote event number P047996952.

River Road is closed between Ward Street and Fraser Street while a scene examination is carried out.

Motorists are asked to take alternative routes.

