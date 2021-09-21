Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Combined Three Waters upgrades start on SH1 soon

Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 9:29 am
Press Release: Timaru District Council

Work on a major upgrade of Timaru water, waste water and stormwater infrastructure will be getting underway on State Highway 1 soon.

The $2.5m project will see water, sewer and stormwater renewals along Evans Street, State Highway 1, concentrating on the stretch of road between Hobbs Street and Waimataitai Street, with some of the work flowing over to side streets.

Drainage and Water Manager, Grant Hall said that the work is necessary to renew these critical infrastructure assets prior to Waka Kotahi (NZTA) resurfacing the road.

“Work on this significant asset renewal will begin mid-September and is anticipated to be completed by June 2022,” he said.

“The contractor will ensure that both lanes of traffic remain operable at all times during the renewal work.

“This decision has been made in an effort to minimise disruption to the residents, business and road users.

“The asset that is currently in place is about to reach the end of its usable life, so before the road is resurfaced it’s a great opportunity for us to get stuck in and replace it with new infrastructure with a 100 year lifespan.”

As a part of the project, contractors Rooney Earthmoving Ltd will be making contact with residents, businesses and other road users who may be impacted by the reduced speeds in the area.

“While we’ll be working hard to minimise delays where possible, there will be temporary delays as we undertake this critical work,” said Grant.

“We’d ask people to drive with care around the site works, and follow all instructions and speed limits.”

Waka Kotahi anticipate to undertake their resurfacing works within the next three years.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Timaru District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
