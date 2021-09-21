Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update on checkpoint locations

Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 10:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have moved the Waikato checkpoints this morning in line with the country’s bespoke requirements(link is external) for those who live in or have been to the Upper Hauraki area.

Police have set up static checkpoints in the following locations:

1. East Coast Road / Miranda Road
2. SH2 / Monument Road – Maramarua
3. SH2 / Rawiri Road – Maramarua Golf Club

The community may also see mobile reassurance patrols in some rural areas as police support the community in keeping themselves safe.

The existing checkpoint north of Whakatiwai has been removed but all other checkpoints on Auckland’s southern boundary will remain in place.

These extra checkpoints will require 20-30 extra police staff, and will be resourced from within the Counties Manukau and Waikato policing districts.

The checkpoints will be stopping vehicles and questioning drivers, ensuring there is no non-essential movement through the region.

Auckland will move to alert level 3 from 11:59pm tonight, the rest of the country (with the exception of the Upper Hauraki region) will remain in level 2. Anyone attempting to travel across the regional boundaries separating Alert Level 3/4 and Alert Level 2 areas, should expect to be stopped and asked for proof of essential travel.

The exemption process will run the same way as it has previously. More information is available on the COVID-19 website https://covid19.govt.nz/(link is external)

We are anticipating that there may be delays during peak times at these boundary checkpoints, and we are asking our community to be prepared for this and to be patient.

